Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Summer Set, Lolo

media release: Boys Like Girls, the iconic pop rock band, announced their North America “Speaking Our Language Tour,” presented by Emo Nite. The 30-date run comes on heels of the release of “Blood and Sugar” (Fearless/Concord), the band’s first new song since 2012. Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and Max Bemis will also offer support at different shows. The much-anticipated North American run is being produced by Live Nation and will make a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on October 18, 2023.

Boys Like Girls comeback has sparked excitement among fans and the general public. Prior to the song announce the band posted a nostalgic/reveal post on TikTok, garnering over 500k views in under 24-hours, showcasing the enduring popularity and anticipation surrounding the band's return. On top of that, the news of “Blood and Sugar” was posted by Rolling Stone, Alternative Press and many other places.

"Blood and Sugar" is just the beginning of what's to come from Boys Like Girls. The band has confirmed that they have been working on new music and will be announcing more releases soon.