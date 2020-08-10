× Expand Boz Scaggs

press release: It’s appropriate that Boz Scaggs’ new album is Out of the Blues, since the blues are what first sparked his five-decade musical career.

Born William Royce Scaggs in Canton, Ohio, on June 8, 1944, he grew up in Oklahoma and Texas, where he spent his teenage years immersed in the blues, R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll. While attending school in Dallas, he played in local combos. After several years as a journeyman musician around Madison, Wis., and Austin, Texas, Scaggs spent time traveling in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, eventually settling in Stockholm where he recorded the album Boz.

“Music has been a constant companion and I’m feeling more free with it than ever,” Scaggs comments. “I feel like I’ve found my voice through all these years, and I’ve gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach.”