RSVP for BPNN Farm-to-Pantry Dinner

media release: Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) invites the community to savor an evening of bold flavors, local bounty, and meaningful impact at its Farm-to-Table Dinner on Saturday, September 13, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. Hosted at the Kasieta Center at BPNN, the fundraising event will feature a gourmet dinner curated by Epic Systems’ culinary team, highlighting seasonal produce and locally sourced products. The event is sponsored by Crossroads Community Farm and Garden to Be.

“The ‘Farm to Pantry’ initiative is about more than providing meals—it’s about restoring access to fresh, nutritious food while strengthening the entire community,” said Tracy Burton, BPNN Food Pantry Director. “By partnering with local farmers and leveraging community resources, this initiative bolsters area farms while supporting families impacted by changes in federal programs. We look forward to bringing neighbors together for a wonderful dinner in support of our mission to end hunger in Dane County.”

The Farm-to-Table Dinner features a specialty cocktail, appetizers, dessert, and a choice of entrée:

• Heirloom Tomato Tart with Plum Pistachio Salad (vegetarian)

• Fried Chicken Thigh with Drop Biscuit, Black Pepper Honey, and Roasted Fall Vegetables

• Seared Sirloin with Roasted Fall Frites and Mustard Sauce

In addition to the dinner, the evening will include a curated silent auction and inspiring stories that spotlight BPNN’s mission to end hunger in Dane County. A tour of the BPNN facility for those interested is available before the dinner at 5:30pm.

Tickets are $100 per person or $600 for a table of six. Visit www.bpnn.org/events to purchase tickets online. Call Badger Prairie Needs Network at (608) 848-2499 or email info@bpnn.org for other methods of payment. Ticket sales end Sunday, September 7 at midnight. All proceeds benefit BPNN’s Farm to Pantry initiative, which ensures everyone in the community has access to fresh, healthy food.