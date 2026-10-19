RSVP for BPSADC Parent Summit

media release: Join us to hear from Black educational leaders and to discuss your concerns and solutions for supporting Black students at MMSD.

Welcome to the BPSADC Parents Summit 2026!

Register to engage in a dialogue with Black educational experts on how to help our children succeed. There will also be time to discuss your concerns and solutions for supporting our Black MMSD students.

Lunch is provided and RSVP is required. Questions? Please email [email protected].

Featured Workshops & Topics: