RSVP for BPSADC Parent Summit
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Madison College-South 2429 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us to hear from Black educational leaders and to discuss your concerns and solutions for supporting Black students at MMSD.
Welcome to the BPSADC Parents Summit 2026!
Register to engage in a dialogue with Black educational experts on how to help our children succeed. There will also be time to discuss your concerns and solutions for supporting our Black MMSD students.
Lunch is provided and RSVP is required. Questions? Please email [email protected].
Featured Workshops & Topics:
- Parent & Student Perspectives: Hear separately from parents and students about their unique experiences in the public school system.
- Literacy & Advocacy: Learn about the Right to Read Initiative.
- Student Well-being: Discuss strategies supporting the social, emotional, and mental health of our children.
- State Resources: Gain a deeper understanding of DPI’s Children at Risk program.