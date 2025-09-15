RSVP for BPSADC Parents Summit

Madison College-South 2249 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Black Parents Summit hosted by BPSADC (Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County).

When: Saturday, September 20, 12-3 PM

Where: Madison College, Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

What: Dialogue with Black educational experts on helping our children succeed

Who: Dr. Joe Gothard (MMSD Superintendent), La Tasha D. Fields (MATC), Kaleem Caire (One City Schools), and Dr. Erika C. Bullock (UW-Madison)

Register by 9/15.

This event comes at a pivotal moment. With DEI programs being eliminated across K-12 and higher education nationwide, the traditional support systems that helped level the playing field for Black students are disappearing. Wisconsin already has the nation's worst racial achievement gap - only 5.8% of Black students meet college readiness standards compared to 58.9% of White students.

Going forward, our children must be academically prepared to compete on merit alone. This summit will provide essential tools and strategies for navigating this new reality.

