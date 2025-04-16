media release: The Brad Billmaier Quartet is coming to the AC Marriott on April 16th from 5pm - 7pm! The event is free - Jazz at Five will be taking donations and receiving 10% of all bar sales. Enjoy a wonderful live performance and support Jazz at Five while we rollout our 2025 season!

Brad Billmaier Quartet - A modern jazz quartet focused on the music of Brad Billmaier, drawing inspiration from bebop, post-bop, and the avant-garde to create a lucid, conversational performance with unexpected turns and a truly unique take on creative-improvised-music.