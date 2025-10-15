Brad Goode Quintet with Ernie Watts

media release: First sharing a stage in the early 2010's, the virtuostic trumpeter Brad Goode and legendary saxophonist Ernie Watts met and instantly realized their incredible musical rapport. Since that day, they have been touring together and exciting audiences with their high energy, tight-rope style improvisations. With the explosive Adam Nussbaum on drums, New York bassist Jay Anderson and the inventive Toronto pianist Adrean Farrugia, Goode and Watts create musical fire, and have a lot of fun doing it!

The Brad Goode Quintet featuring Ernie Watts has made concert appearances internationally, and has recorded for the Origin and Delmark record labels.