press release: The public is invited to discuss new paintings by Bradley Flora during a community critique of the show facilitated by the artist on October 14, 2018, from 7-9pm at Mother Fool's, 1101 Williamson Street. Free gift for all participants (while supplies last).

The show titled simply paintings by b.flora runs from October 1-31 during normal cafe hours. The large acrylic paintings document a process of healing trauma through subtle figurative storytelling, symbolic landscapes, and expressive mark-making.

paintings by b.flora, artist statement:

"I wanted to make art that encourages divestment from the viewer's preconceptions, but that's not really my job. Instead, I make art that is cathartic and supports my own emotional evolution. To that end, this became a series of paintings about healing the self before trying to help others."

"I think art should be about making promises, and then never breaking them. Of course that's never quite how it goes and so making art is also about the sweeping up of life's broken pieces."

Bradley Flora is a photographer by trade who began his study of acrylic painting as a method to expand his visual vocabulary. Born and raised in Colorado, he moved to the midwest to serve as a caregiver for his terminally ill uncle. He is an advocate for conflict resolution through open communication and clean water. He lets his studio wastewater evaporate and wishes humanities collective traumas more easily did the same.