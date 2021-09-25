media release: Come drink grab a Karben4 patio beer while supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Saturday, September 25 on the High Noon Saloon patio. Featuring a free show by Brahmulus. Proceeds from Karben4 beer purchases to benefit the Boys & Girls Club, including a special tapping. Doors 4PM | Show 5PM.

Please Note: All ages. Masks required to access the bar or restrooms inside.