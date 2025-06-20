RSVP for Braille Library & Transcribing Services

media release: Our June Zoom Event is coming up and will be a presentation by Patricia Herrling, librarian at the Braille Library and Transcribing Services. The Event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 1:00 PM. More complete information can be found below.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Friday, June 20. Please join us on Wednesday, June 25!