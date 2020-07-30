ONLINE: Brain Health Matters

press release: ONLINE DIVERSITY SERIES Topic: Brain Health Matters

Co-Presentation by Dr. Shenikqua Bouges and Barbara McKinney, diversity coordinator for Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

This Diversity Series will bring awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias & discuss the Balm in Gilead initiative founded by Pernessa C. Seele. The mission of The Balm in Gilead is to prevent diseases and improve the health status of people of African descent by supporting faith institutions in areas of program design, implementation and evaluation to strengthen their capacity to programmatically eliminate health disparities.

This topic will discuss the following:

• Overview of Memory Sunday

• Why brain health is important to everyone

• Examples of unhealthy brain changes

• Ways we all can improve our brain health

About the guest presenter: Dr. Bouges is an Advanced Geriatric Fellow in the Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Madison VA Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center.

Thursday, July 30, 1:00-2:30pm. Register here.

Programs are funded by individuals and community sponsors as a service for you.

For questions or to be a co-presenter contact Barbara McKinney, 608-204-9789, Barbara.Mckinney@alzwisc.org.