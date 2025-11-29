Brainable, Wifflin

media release: This Saturday, November 29, we’re inviting you to Gather Round at Liquid for a special night of music and giving back. We’re flipping the room into a 360° stage with open decks (bring your usb), hosted by and featuring sets from Brainable and Wifflin.

We’re also running a Toy + Coat Drive benefiting The Salvation Army to support local families this winter. Bring a new children’s toy or a new/lightly used coat and receive FREE ENTRY to the event.

Come spin, dance, and do some good for the community—Grab your donation, tag your crew, and gather round with us this Saturday.