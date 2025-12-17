Brainable, ZEL, Pumpkinsmasha, Fruitl00p, Physicill b2b Tantra, Brvt, Icey Brycey
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Liquid Presents: Mistletoe Mania
Ft. Brainable | ZEL | Pumpkinsmasha | Fruitl00p | Physicill & Tantra | Brvt | Icey Brycey
Free admission with donation of non-perishable food item benefitting the River Food Pantry
Get 90% off a purchase of 10 tickets with code MANIA (10 tickets for the price of one!)
[Perfect chance to bring out the squad!]
Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com
