Brainable, ZEL, Pumpkinsmasha, Fruitl00p, Physicill b2b Tantra, Brvt, Icey Brycey

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Liquid Presents: Mistletoe Mania

Ft. Brainable | ZEL | Pumpkinsmasha | Fruitl00p | Physicill & Tantra | Brvt | Icey Brycey

Free admission with donation of non-perishable food item benefitting the River Food Pantry

Get 90% off a purchase of 10 tickets with code MANIA (10 tickets for the price of one!)

[Perfect chance to bring out the squad!]

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
