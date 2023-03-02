press release: Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power | Nina Menkes | USA | 2022 | 107 minutes

Using clips from hundreds of movies, filmmaker Nina Menkes illuminates the patriarchal narrative codes that hide within supposedly “classic” set-ups and camera angles, and demonstrates how women are frequently displayed as objects for the use, support, and pleasure of male subjects. Building on the essential work of Laura Mulvey and other feminist writers, Menkes shows how these not-so-subtle embedded messages affect and intersect with the twin epidemics of sexual abuse and assault, as well as employment discrimination against women, especially in the film industry. Presented to accompany the exhibition Christina Ramberg: Vertical Amnesia on view at MMoCA starting March 2.

MMoCA Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby. Film begins at 7:00 PM.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby.

