media release: The very first Brand Spankin’ Newbie Night is February 27th! We have a full cast of brand new performers trying out burlesque for either the first time, or with only a couple performances under their belt. Presented by Cherry Popper (yes, cherries will be popped). Come show these performers some love and support!

And we have an Emcee who is familiar with the stage, but never Emceed a burlesque show before. We’ll pop that cherry as well.

7pm Show, 6:30pm Doors

$10 + $$$ for Tips

At Crucible: 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison

21+

These amateur stages are where many of the Madison and nearby area performers got their start. Each individual brings a completely unique piece of art to the stage, and this safe and approachable space will let that creativity grow. And if you are a producer out there, here is where you may find your next cast.

This is the first of a quarterly show. The next one is May 22nd - if you’ve ever wanted to try out burlesque, this is your chance!