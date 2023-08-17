Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark

× Expand Mary Ellen Matthews A close-up of Brandi Carlile. Brandi Carlile

media release: 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile has added select headline dates to her extensive 2023 touring schedule, with newly confirmed shows including BREESE STEVENS FIELD, with Special Guest Brandy Clark, on THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2023. Gates: 4:30 PM | Show: 6:00 PM.

Tickets for the shows go on-sale this Friday, May 5, at 10:00am local time. Carlile’s fan club, The Bramily, will have special pre-sale access starting Monday, May 1, at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT through Tuesday at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com/tour. Citi is the official card for the new shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting tomorrow at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Carlile, won three more awards at this year’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, bringing her total number of GRAMMY wins to nine. After winning Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”) and Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), Carlile performed “Broken Horses” during the live awards broadcast, which Billboard called, “an epic rock set that showcased guitar skills, impressive vocal range and rasp, and her captivating presence.” Watch/share HERE.

Inspired by the mining of Carlile’s own history while writing her #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was released via Low Country Sound/Elektra to overwhelming acclaim, with NPR Music praising, “absolutely breathtaking, across the whole album Brandi Carlile pulls out all the stops. It’s just extraordinary.” Following the release, Carlile shared a special deluxe version last fall entitled In The Canyon Haze, which features reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from the album, plus a special rendition of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” (stream/purchase here) . Deluxe vinyl and a CD bundle featuring the deluxe and an accompanying 80-page paperback archive are also now available. The book features never-before-seen photos and handwritten notes from the studio, photo shoots, television performances, and much more. Purchase here.

In These Silent Days follows Carlile’s 2018 breakthrough GRAMMY Award-winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which Rolling Stone declared, “…an Adele-meets Joni Mitchell tour de force.” In the years since—in addition to collaborative projects with Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leslie Jordan, Brandy Clark and more—she has earned nine Grammy Awards for her work as a performer, songwriter and producer, was awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards including 2022’s Song of the Year (“Right on Time”), 2021’s Artist of the Year, 2020’s Album of the Year (Highwomen), Group of the Year (The Highwomen) and Song of the Year (“Crowded Table”) and 2019’s Artist of the Year.

In addition to their work as a band, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins remain committed to social activism and advocacy. Together they are founders of the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $3 million for grassroots causes.