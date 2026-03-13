Brandi Carlile, I'm With Her

× Expand Phil McDonald A close-up of Brandi Carlile. Brandi Carlile

media release: 11x Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile will continue her triumphant “The Human Tour” this fall with newly confirmed stops across North America, including Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (three nights) and Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl among many others. Special guests on the tour include Jensen McRae, I’m With Her, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Head and The Heart, Stephen Wilson Jr. and CMAT.

As always, paid members of Carlile’s Bramily community are given the first chance to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00am local time. Visit www.bramily.com to become a paid Bramily member. Artist presale for North America starts Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00am local time, register at www.brandicarlile.com/tour to receive a presale code. General on sale begins Friday, March 20 at 10:00am local time. VIP packages will be available for all shows..

The upcoming dates follow the acclaimed first leg of “The Human Tour,” which included shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Boston’s TD Garden, of which The Boston Herald praised, “Brandi’s unmistakable vocal delivery with a towering band, her strange and perfect songs done with all the drama they deserve, her infectious enthusiasm for performing, all combined to prove she belongs in this big place. Even if she can make it feel so small.” The spring run also featured “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis,” “a monumental gig” (Rolling Stone) that raised over $700,000 for Minnesota’s The Advocates for Human Rights and was livestreamed from Carlile’s sold-out show at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

In the midst of yet another groundbreaking year, Carlile’s renowned new album, Returning To Myself—produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon—debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall.. Carlile was also recently honored as one of TIME’s 2026 Women of the Year, performed a “gorgeous” (Billboard) rendition of “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LX, returned to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and NBC’s Saturday Night Live as musical guest for the fourth time, was featured on The Howard Stern Show, NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin and The Drew Barrymore Show, and spoke with The New York Times for an in-depth profile.

The Looking Out Foundation amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice. From neighborhood to nation, we fund causes and organizations that often go unnoticed to support social justice and humanitarian causes across the US and globally.

Founded in 2008 by multiple Grammy winning artist Brandi Carlile, we band together with fans, non-profits and female LGBTQ+ owned businesses to translate voices of song to voices of action. We are nimble to the ever-changing needs of the human race and adapt to support the diverse demographic we serve. Every campaign we launch is backed by our passionate donors and fans, and $2 from every concert ticket sold goes directly toward our efforts.