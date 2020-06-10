ONLINE: Branding Reimagined for Creatives

press release: Join DABL 2020 Workshops with Olivia Wisden, Branding Reimagined for Creatives

**This event has been moved to June 10th in solidarity.**

**Branding Reimagined for Creatives with Olivia Wisden of UnderBelly**

For many, when they think of branding they think of advertisements, Nike, or packaging that gets you to buy expensive kombucha. But branding can be so much more; at its core branding is storytelling. It’s your opportunity as a small business or artist to tell your audience who you are, in a quick, digestible bite. During this conversation, we’ll discuss what a brand is and does, what goes into building a strong brand and how you can use your brand to guide your business decisions.

**About Olivia WIsden**

Olivia Wisden is the co-founder and CEO of UnderBelly, a platform for local, curated discovery focusing on niche events in Madison. In addition to promoting local events, UnderBelly has become known for its bold, identifiable brand and zines. Olivia is a Madison native and graduated from UW-Madison in 2016 with a degree in Communication Arts. Through UnderBelly, Olivia learned the power of building a bold brand through iteration and engaging directly with customers.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals.

