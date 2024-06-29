× Expand courtesy Brandon Maly A close-up of Brandon Maly. Brandon Maly

media release: Wisconsin author Brandon Maly is thrilled to announce the release of his debut children's book, Stephanie’s Big Zoo Adventure. Inspired by the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, Stephanie’s Big Zoo Adventure is a story for readers young and old to relive the magic of visiting the zoo for the first time. The story follows Stephanie and her family on their visit to the zoo, where they meet Dr. Eva, the lead veterinarian. Together, they embark on a journey to learn new animal facts, understand what endangered species are and the crucial role zoos play in species conservation.

"I’m so excited to share Stephanie's Big Zoo Adventure with the world. My hope is that a new generation reads this story and is inspired to follow in Stephanie’s and Dr. Eva's footsteps to pursue careers in veterinary science, wildlife conservation, or other biology fields to continue protecting these vulnerable animals,” said Maly.

Filled with vivid illustrations that leap off the page and packed with interesting animal facts, Stephanie’s Big Zoo Adventure will be released on Saturday, June 29, at Mystery to Me in Madison, Wisconsin. Located near the Henry Vilas Zoo, everyone is welcome to attend the 11 a.m. launch for an author-hosted book talk and reading and to pick up a personalized copy and activity sheets, and they are encouraged to visit the Henry Vilas Zoo afterward.

Paperback and hardcover copies can be ordered at BrandonMalyAuthor.com.

About the Author: Brandon Maly, a local Madison resident, has been an advocate for zoos and their contribution to species conservation since he was young. This appreciation grew into a passion when he met his wife, wildlife biologist Stephanie. Maly graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2016. He currently lives in Madison with his wife where they enjoy spending time outdoors exploring the many attractions Madison has to offer, including the Henry Vilas Zoo.