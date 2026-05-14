Brandon Santini

Tuesday, August 11

Brandon Santini is a 25-year veteran of the blues whose sound stretches from the Piedmont roots of his North Carolina childhood to the storied stages of Memphis' Beale Street, where he forged his explosive harmonica work, commanding voice, and dynamic songwriting. With seven Blues Music Award nominations and shared stages with Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Beth Hart, and Charlie Musselwhite, he has earned his reputation as one of today's leading modern blues performers. His 2025 album Which Way Do We Go? marked a career high — landing placements on Tulsa King, Fire Country, and Poker Face, generating one of the most-played songs of the year on SiriusXM Bluesville, and fueling a packed North American tour that carries strong momentum into 2026.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: Delicious Creative

ECO-PARTNER: Wisconsin's Green Fire

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes