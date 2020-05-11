× Expand Chris Phelps Brandy Clark

press release: Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark will release her highly anticipated new album, Your Life is a Record, March 6 on Warner Records. In advance of the release, the first single, “Who You Thought I Was,” is out now.

Of the song, Clark shares, “The seed of the song came from something that John Prine said a couple of years ago at the Americana Awards. He walked out onstage at the Ryman and everyone stood up and clapped for what felt like five minutes. When everyone sat down, he said with a little laugh, ‘Well, I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was.’ Man…that hit me. The songwriter in me instantly knew it was a song and the heart in me knew it was how I had felt in my own life many times. I mean who of us hasn’t let somebody down or wanted to be the version of ourselves that someone who loved us thought we were?”

Already receiving advance notice, NPR Music’s Ann Powers proclaims, “NPR Music’s Ann Powers declares, “Breakthroughs don’t always have to come for brand new artists,” and continues, “[Your Life is a Record] sounds like an instant classic. It sounds vintage, it evokes classic ‘60s country albums, but it also sounds completely contemporary,” while Rolling Stone recently included it as one of their “70 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020.”

Produced by award winning producer Jay Joyce, the 11-track album was recorded largely as an intimate acoustic four-piece—featuring Clark, Joyce, Giles Reaves and Jedd Hughes—with subsequent Memphis strings and horns layered in with arrangements by Lester Snell. Created after the dissolution of a long-term relationship, the album features Clark’s most personal songwriting to date along with special guest appearances from Randy Newman (“Bigger Boat”) and guitarist John Osborne (“Bad Car”).

A six-time Grammy nominee and CMA Awards “Song of the Year” recipient, Clark is one of her generation’s most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart,” The Band Perry’s “Better Dig Two” and Hailey Whitter’s “Ten Year Town,” which was just named #2 on Rolling Stone’s “25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019” round up. Her two solo albums—2013’s 12 Stories and 2016’s Big Day in a Small Town—each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on “Best of the Year” lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music’s Ann Powers calls her, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” while Rolling Stone’s Will Hermes declares, “a country visionary…the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice.”