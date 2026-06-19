Brass Knuckles, Dave Jolson, Worms for Sale, Lake Collective, Tapestry, Elodie the Harpist, Mane Thompson, Thurayya Middle Eastern Ensemble, Jeffrey Powers, Mary Waitrovich, Finick

media release: Hilldale will join the city-wide Make Music Madison celebration on June 21, featuring live performances by local musicians throughout the center.

Here are the groups performing at Hilldale, along with their locations:

The Green

· 1:00pm-2:00pm – Brass Knuckles (Classical/Jazz/Pop)

· 3:00pm-4:30pm – Dave Jolson & Friends (Blues)

· 5:00pm-6:30pm – Worms for Sale (Alternative/Indie-Rock)

· 6:30pm-7:30pm – Lake Collective (Pop/Indie-Folk)

Plaza by Café Hollander

· 9:30am-10:30am – Tapestry (American Roots/Celtic/Bluegrass/Country)

· 11:00am-11:45am – Elodie the Harpist (Harp)

· 12:00pm-1:00pm – Mane Thompson (Country/Rock)

· 1:15pm-2:15pm – Thurayya Middle Eastern Ensemble (Middle Eastern)

· 2:15pm-3:00pm – Jeffrey Powers (Rock/Country/Folk)

· 3:00pm-4:00pm – Mary Waitrovich (Classic 60s/70s)

· 5:00pm-6:00pm – FINICK (Indie-Folk/Indie-Rock)

· 6:30pm-7:30pm – Troye Shanks (Americana/Bluegrass/Rock)

Per the event website, Make Music Madison is a free, citywide day of music held annually on June 21st, the longest day of the year. Initiated in Madison in 2013, the festival is part of the larger Make Music Day, an international summer solstice music celebration occurring in 1,000+ cities across the globe. Each year, coffee shops, restaurants, retail shops, centers of worship, front porches and parks, across more than 100 locations in Madison fill with music for everyone to enjoy! The event is now the largest Make Music Day celebration in the country!

In the event of rain, performances originally scheduled for The Plaza will be relocated to the Macy’s Atrium. Performances scheduled for The Green will be canceled.

Performance schedules and additional event details are available on our website.