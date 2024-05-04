media release: The Pinney Library Saturday Music Series welcomes new musicians into the library on the first Saturday of each month from 11am - 12pm to perform! No registration is required - all are welcome.

Brass Knuckles is a five to six piece brass ensemble proudly centered in Madison, Wisconsin. The group is extremely versatile, playing music of many different styles to suit the diverse events they are called to perform. From renaissance madrigals to jazz, Bach fugues to contemporary pop charts, Brass Knuckles has something for every audience.