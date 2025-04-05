Brass Transit

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Brass Transit’s sole purpose is to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest and most successful pop-rock groups of all time, CHICAGO. The group dazzles audiences with their flawless performances and spectacular attention to every detail of he CHICAGO songbook, including hits like: “Saturday in The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now” and more.

Adults $45

Students $10

Info

Music
608-886-3103
