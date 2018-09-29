Brassworks Open House

press release:Saturday, September 29 // 1:15 to 4:00 p.m., 214 Waubesa St.

Opening remarks will be at 1:15 p.m. – meet at the main entrance by the bike path. Following the ceremony, guests will be welcomed to explore the new building, enjoy light refreshments by Goodman’s Working Class Catering and enjoy activities hosted by Goodman programs.

Whether you’re an old friend or new to Goodman,

﻿we hope you’ll come!