media release: In response to the challenges posed by inclement weather during the 2024 Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest has partnered with the award-winning Crystal Grand Music Theater in Wisconsin Dells to create "BRAT-TOBER-FEST." This unique fall event aims to provide a second chance for bands that were unable to perform, offer additional fundraising opportunities for charities, and help plan for the future of Brat Fest 2025. Taking place from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, 2024, BRAT-TOBER-FEST promises three days of live music, delicious food, and the vibrant community spirit that Brat Fest is known for.

Presented by Metcalfe's Market, Johnsonville, and Crystal Grand Music Theater, BRAT-TOBER-FEST will feature an impressive lineup of over 25 musical acts, including Bobaflex, Tantric, Bucky Covington, and more. The event promises to deliver a great Brat Fest experience, complete with Johnsonville Brats and Jalapeño Chicken Cheddar Brats, Boar's Head Hot Dogs, and Impossible Brats. Beer enthusiasts can enjoy a wide selection of local and national brands, including Capital Brewery, Karben4, Hop Haus Brewing, Budweiser, Miller, plus over 20 Octoberfest beers from around the state.

Tickets for BRAT-TOBER-FEST are available for purchase at https://brat-tober-fest.com. Friday night and Saturday night tickets are priced at $20 per day plus taxes and fees. Saturday afternoon and Sunday all day is FREE-LIVE-MUSIC to all attendees. Premium seating options will also be available for those seeking an enhanced experience.

In keeping with Brat Fest's commitment to community support, BRAT-TOBER-FEST will continue the tradition of giving back. Funds earned by participating charities will directly benefit their causes, while additional proceeds will support future Brat Fest events, ensuring the beloved festival's continuation in 2025 and beyond.

"We were so excited for this year’s festival, kicking off summer in Wisconsin while giving back to area charities!” said Brat Man and festival organizer Tim Metcalfe, “But the weather caused us to close early Friday May 24th and all-day Sunday May 26th. Many volunteers stepped up to help, making it possible to salvage the weekend.”

Metcalfe added, “To our sponsors, volunteers, and all of YOU who came out to enjoy a brat (or two) and have a fun and safe time with your family this year… we THANK YOU!"

"Now we have decided to run an event at the Crystal Grand in Lake Delton in the Wisconsin Dells and invite you to participate with music, Octoberfest beers, and enjoy raising funds for charity. Come join us for BRAT-TOBER-FEST September 20 through September 22!”

For the most up-to-date information on BRAT-TOBER-FEST, including announcements about pre-sale and VIP ticket options, full food menu, and band lineup, fans are encouraged to follow Brat Fest on social media and visit the official BRAT-TOBER-FEST website.