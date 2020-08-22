press release: UPDATE: Due to some logistical issues we are moving the Brats & Brews Drive-Thru to Saturday, August 22nd. We hope to see you in downtown Sunny P!

We’ll be partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County on August 22nd from 10AM to 6PM for a drive-thru pop-up sale!

WHAT IT IS: We'll have Bavaria Sausage Brats on house-made buns, house-made potato salad, to-go trays of house-made cinnamon rolls and of course 32 oz. crowlers of select FMBC&K beers for sale. $1 of each brat and crowler will be donated directly to Boys & Girls Club.

HOW IT WORKS: We’ll be set up under a tent in the parking lot behind Full Mile, near the patio. Drive into the parking lot from the west entrance, staff will greet you, take your order and payment via credit card or cash, then pull ahead to the tent where we’ll have your order ready to go! Super easy.

