Brats & Robots
to
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Come join Techmaster Inc. as we host our first “Brats & Robots”. The event will include a tradeshow, career fair, and fundraiser all packed into one. This event is for anyone and everyone interested in robotics & automation with examples of what to expect below.
- Existing engineers, technicians, programmers, and other relevant professionals will have a chance to see some of the latest products and technology.
- Manufacturers aiming to implement robotics & automation into their production can meet with local systems integration companies fully capable of providing those services.
- Individuals looking for job opportunities can network with local manufacturers aiming to hire.
- Students interested in learning about potential career paths within robotics & automation can meet with various schools offering relevant programs.
The fundraiser portion of this event will include food & beverage options for sale as well as various game entries with an array of prizes. 100% of the proceeds from this event will go towards providing WI schools with relevant robotic & automation education equipment.
ATTENTION Wisconsin Schools
For each teacher, staff member or student in attendance your school will be given an entry into a drawing for an MG400 collaborative robot to be donated by Techmaster.
For any questions, requests, or other inquiries please contact Techmaster at TradeShow@techmasterinc.com