media release: Come join Techmaster Inc. as we host our first “Brats & Robots”. The event will include a tradeshow, career fair, and fundraiser all packed into one. This event is for anyone and everyone interested in robotics & automation with examples of what to expect below.

Existing engineers, technicians, programmers, and other relevant professionals will have a chance to see some of the latest products and technology.

Manufacturers aiming to implement robotics & automation into their production can meet with local systems integration companies fully capable of providing those services.

Individuals looking for job opportunities can network with local manufacturers aiming to hire.

Students interested in learning about potential career paths within robotics & automation can meet with various schools offering relevant programs.

The fundraiser portion of this event will include food & beverage options for sale as well as various game entries with an array of prizes. 100% of the proceeds from this event will go towards providing WI schools with relevant robotic & automation education equipment.

ATTENTION Wisconsin Schools

For each teacher, staff member or student in attendance your school will be given an entry into a drawing for an MG400 collaborative robot to be donated by Techmaster.

For any questions, requests, or other inquiries please contact Techmaster at TradeShow@techmasterinc.com