media release: The Brave New Voices Festival is coming to Madison, WI, for the first time! Join us in welcoming and celebrating the best youth poets from around the country as we kick off the first day of the 2025 Brave New Voices Festival.

Day 1

Opening Ceremonies - The night will feature inspiring and brilliant artists sharing live poetry, music, and more.

Queeriosity - Queeriosity is a space for LGBTQIA+ youth and their allies to come together and celebrate their voices and art on their own terms. Queeriosity is a showcase, an open mic, and a ball, all in one.

Day 2

Brave New Voices National Town Halls - These Town Halls embrace and display how art is activism and how poetry allows us to share our stories and create a container to discuss the world’s most urgent issues.

Power Lab Workshops - Youth will share space to strategize the best ways to support one another and the communities they are returning to, while learning how to activate the activist or community organizer within.

Body Politics: A Play by Shasparay - This show is a personal revelation of award-winning Shasparay’s experiences as a fat woman navigating issues of shame, bullying, health, love, and fetishization in a fatphobic world. Using an interdisciplinary approach including comedy, poetry, dance, and theater, BODY POLITICS speaks to the nuanced nature of the so-called "fat experience".

MC Olympics - An Olympic-style hip-hop competition featuring the best young emcees in the nation. Emcees spit their best verses, freestyles, and complete songs through multiple rounds, where we highlight every emcee’s skills across styles and sub-genres, from pen game to stage presence to originality.

Day 3

BNV Semifinals - The day features two rounds with one in the morning and one in the afternoon, where 4 simultaneous bouts occur per round.

Day 4

BNV Finals - Youth Poets from around the country have been competing all year for this moment — The Brave New Voices Festival Slam Finals! The top 4 highest-scoring youth poetry slam teams in the world will compete to see who will take home the crown and the coveted title of Brave New Voices Poetry Slam Champion.

