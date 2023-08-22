media release: Two public meetings are scheduled to discuss the future of the Brayton Lot (Block 113) in the city of Madison. The Brayton Lot is a two-acre surface parking lot situated three blocks from Capitol Square along East Washington Avenue in the First Settlement neighborhood. The future of this site has been addressed in multiple City adopted plans over nearly 30 years, and plans remain consistent in their vision for the scale and massing of future buildings.

“The Brayton Lot is the last remaining full-block redevelopment opportunity in the downtown. For decades, the community has planned for its transition from a large surface parking lot to a new use for the benefit of the neighborhood, downtown, and city,” said Director of Planning and Community and Economic Development, Matt Wachter.

The city is in the process of establishing a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), and as part of a funding agreement with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the city must develop the site in a way that supports transit. In late 2023/early 2024 the city expects to issue a request for proposal seeking development partners.

Public engagement has been a huge part of the planning process, and now the city is inviting you to be part of the implementation. Please joins us for an in person meeting Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 pm in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Otherwise, you have the option of participating in a virtual meeting Wednesday, August 23 at noon. Please register by clicking here . After registration you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting.

For more information, visit our website by clicking here. For questions, email Urban Design Planner, Rebecca Cnare, at RCnare@cityofmadison.com or Bill Fruhling, Principal Planner at WFruhling@cityofmadison.com.

