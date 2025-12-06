media release: USA | 1985 | DCP | 143 min.

Director: Terry Gilliam

Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Michael Palin

Gilliam’s surrealist masterpiece evokes both George Orwell and Monty Python for a devastatingly funny satire set “somewhere in the 20th century.” Jonathan Pryce stars as humble clerk Sam Lowry, who works for a massive, faceless bureaucratic organization and daydreams of another life. Robert DeNiro co-stars as a freelance plumber deemed a terrorist by the state who brings Sam into a world that almost matches his fantasies. The great supporting cast includes Gilliam’s fellow Pythonite Michael Palin, Ian Holm, Jim Broadbent, and Bob Hoskins. A brand new 4K restoration of Gilliam’s director’s cut will be presented in honor of Brazil’s 40th anniversary.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.