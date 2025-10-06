Brazil Meets Stoughton

media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation events are free and open to the public.

The Brazilian “choro” (to cry), the national music of Brazil, emerged in the late 1800s in Rio de Janeiro. The music is a fusion of African-based rhythms and European forms along with representing both the social and racial diversity in Brazil.

Traversing from the plantation to the city, through upper and lower class societies, the “choro” eventually integrated into the radio and film industries. The composers and musicians suffered discrimination even amongst their own countrymen, just to perform what was to become the national music of Brazil. The music can be described as a true representation of Brazilian spirit and daily life. The most significant composer, Pixinguinha, will be featured in both the lecture and performance, as he paved the way through discrimination and breaking of social barriers with his performances in upper and lower class societies.

Dr. Maurita Murphy Marx, Emeritus Professor of Clarinet at the University of Iowa, is a native of Middleton, Wisconsin. She taught middle school band in the Stoughton public schools for two years from 1976-78. Her passion for Brazilian music was introduced to her by Dr. Rafael Dos Santos, Professor of Piano and Jazz at UNICAMP, Campinas, Brazil. She and Rafael recorded two CDs titled Over the Fence and Red Hot & Brazilian. Her third CD titled Te Amo Brazil is with virtuoso guitarist Michele Ramo from Italy.

In this lecture/performance, she will be joined by former student Ms. Kim Carr, 1991 music graduate from the University of Iowa, performing famous Brazilian Choros.