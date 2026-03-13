Brazilian Choro Jam

media release: Come join our “roda de choro”, open to all acoustic instruments. Choro emerged at the turn of the 20th century in Rio de Janeiro as the first uniquely Brazilian urban music, celebrating the rich cultural and musical mixes of European classical music and African rhythms. It’s the precursor to samba and the lively instrumental cousin of New Orleans style jazz. Traditional instruments include guitar, woodwinds, brass, mandolin, cavaquinho (Brazilian ukulele), hand percussion and accordion. All are welcome to participate in learning this fun and challenging style and sheet music to be provided.

4th Tuesdays, 6PM – 8PM