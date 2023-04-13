Brazil’s Challenges in the 21st Century: How to Face Deforestation, Conserving Biodiversity and Promoting Sustainable Development

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 1153 Mechanical Engineering

Presented by: NAVE Visiting Scholar Fabio Feldmann, Lawyer, Activist, and Environmental Consultant as part of the Weston Roundtable Series

About the presentation: Rio 21, the democratization of Brazil, and the Constitution of 1988 all placed Brazil in a position of leadership for addressing the critical global concerns of climate change and biodiversity. However, Brazil has faced challenges to its democracy and environmental and indigenous rights. Feldmann will discuss current challenges Brazil faces in reaffirming leadership in the multilateral environmental agenda and in the domestic plan to consolidate advances with respect to democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.