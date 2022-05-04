Bread For Justice

Bread & Justice is a micro-bakery on a mission. By donating 100% of the profits from the sale of every loaf, they are working towards a more just society. In this presentation, hosted by the Culinary History Enthusiast of Wisconsin (CHEW), Bread & Justice founder Mo Cheeks will share his story and show how the bakery is part of a larger movement of organizations using food for social justice.

Bread & Justice was launched in Madison in the summer of 2020. Cheeks had begun baking naturally-leavened (sourdough) bread in early 2020. At first his routine was to bake on weekends for fun and then give bread away to friends in the Madison area. It was a simple hobby and a way to stay connected to friends during Wisconsin’s Stay at Home orders.

After the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Cheeks’s bread production increased rapidly as it became a form of self-care, a time for quiet prayer, and a practice of manifesting joy during a dark summer. Realizing that bread making could transition from self-care to activism, Cheeks joined a group of bakers across the country in a national bake sale called #BakersAgainstRacism, and launched Bread & Justice. In time, he was named Bread Hero of the Midwest by World Bread Awards. In 2021 his organization donated nearly $6,500 to social justice organizations.

Bread & Justice’s sourdough loaves are made with local flour and are available for sale. The bakery accepts pre-orders of bread every Tuesday for customers to pick-up on that Thursday. Additionally, Bread & Justice offers a Bread Club subscription for customers who want to guarantee themselves a loaf of sourdough every week. For more info about the bakery, visit https://breadandjustice.org/.

