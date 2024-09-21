The Beginning After the End of Humanity Circus

media release: The Wild Rumpus Circus is honored to be hosting BREAD AND PUPPET as part of a rare national tour!

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, 4:30 p.m. WHERE: Outdoors in downtown Mazomanie, WI (Performing Arts Pavilion), rain location: The Grove, 314 Anne St. Mazomanie. RUN TIME: Approx. 1 hour. SUGGESTED DONATION: $10-25. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. No reserved seating or pre-sales. Bring your own blankets and folding chairs and allow plenty of time to find parking and claim a good spot on the lawn.

Bread and Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Believing that theater is a basic necessity like bread, the company frequently brings its work to the streets for those who may not otherwise go to the theater. Its shows are political and spectacular, with puppets often on stilts, wearing huge masks with expressive faces, singing, dancing and playing music.

Director Peter Schumann describes the show as featuring “tigers teaching the congress of cowards how to jump over billionaires and acquire the courage to not pay for the atrocities of the latest genocide; the proverbial sheep of The system refusing to be sheep and committing revolution against the system; and the blue horses of the peace and harmony terrorists of the Northeast Kingdom breaking through the wall of threatening clouds that hide the truth from the population and then galloping over the ruins of the truth industry.”

After the show Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet’s “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press – will be for sale.

We are currently running a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Bread and Puppet’s workshop and performance fees. Please share, and consider making your donation this way in advance of the show!