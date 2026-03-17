media release: All are welcome to the annual Bread & Roses potluck, where we remember the anniversary of the 1912 Lawrence Textile Strike (MA) and the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire (NY). The Bread and Roses strike succeeded in uniting unskilled immigrant workers from many countries speaking many languages. The workers lived on the edge of starvation even when the mills were in full production. They survived the strike with the support of unions in other parts of the country and through soup kitchens run out of the social halls of different ethnic groups. The Triangle Shirtwaist Fire sparked protests that shaped the labor and workers' safety movements for decades to come.

Bring a dish to pass that represents your heritage...or bread, or roses. Brief presentation about textile labor's past and present after the meal. Accessible space with kid play areas.