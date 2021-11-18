ONLINE: Break Free from Incontinence & Pelvic Floor Disorders

press release: Presented by: Dobie Giles, MD; Christine Heisler, MD; Jon Pennycuff, MD; Frank Lin, MD (UW SMPH Department of Urology); Ray King, MD (UW SMPH Department of Surgery)

Most of us have questions about personal topics that aren’t often addressed – like bladder and bowel leakage and pelvic organ prolapse. These conditions are common, especially as we get older, but they are not inevitable.

Please join us for an evening of conversation with UW Health Women’s Pelvic Wellness physicians and physical therapists to learn how you can prevent or control symptoms.

This event will include issue-focused breakout sessions on pelvic organ prolapse, stress urinary incontinence, accidental bowel leakage, overactive bladder, pelvic floor physical therapy, and more.

Sign up today for this free event and invite your friends!