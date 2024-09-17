Breakfast at the Book Cneter

× Expand courtesy Madison Reading Project An illustration of the Big Red Reading Bus.

media release: Save the date! Before you head off to work, join us at our Book Center (1337 Greenway Cross, Madison, WI) anytime between 7:30 - 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 17, 2024.

All doors will be open.

Tour the Buses and Book Center.

Meet the staff and the MRP Board of Directors

Learn more about our work at MRP

Find out about our great volunteer opportunities and sign up.

Learn about all the easy and impactful ways you can give to MRP.

Learn about our latest initiatives and programs.

Continental breakfast and coffee served.