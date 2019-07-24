RSVP for Breakfast for the Butterflies

press release: Join Olbrich for a behind-the-scenes look at the Blooming Butterflies exhibit! Work side-by-side with staff to feed the butterflies in the Bolz Conservatory. Learn where the butterflies come from and they are cared for. We will release some butterflies if they are ready to fly! Ages 5-11 with an adult. Instructor: Sarah Ellis, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 8:30-9:30am, Wednesday, July 31 & Aug. 9; Friday, Aug. 11

Registration Deadline: one week prior

Price: $11/$9 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)