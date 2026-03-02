Breakfast with the Animals

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us before the zoo opens to the public for a special Breakfast with the Animals program! Each program starts in our Glacier Grille, before meeting the animal of the day and hearing from their keepers.

The Breakfast wih the Animals includes: sliced fruit, breakfast pastries, overnight oats, skillet potatoes, sausage links, build your own omelet, coffee, juice, and water.

Breakfast with the Bison – Join the herd! Enjoy a hot breakfast, then go behind the scenes to meet our bison beauties: Wilma, Hazel, and Poppy. Learn about our herd and see what keepers do every day to take care of our bison. Offered on  Saturday, April 11 and June 6.

Breakfast with the Otters – Enjoy a hot breakfast, then learn about our otter family, make their daily enrichment, and then deliver their enrichment treat to them! It will be an otterly delightful time! Offered on Sunday, April 26.

Cost for Breakfast with the Animals: $45

These programs are appropriate for everyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.

