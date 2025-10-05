Breakfast with the Bison

media release: Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-Registration is required. Adults and children must both register and pay. This is not drop off program. You must register with your child to participate.

Join us before the zoo opens to the public for a special Breakfast with the Animals!

Join the herd! Enjoy a hot breakfast, then go behind the scenes to meet our bison beauties: Wilma, Hazel, and Poppy. Learn about our herd and see what keepers do every day to take care of our bison.

Breakfast includes: sliced fruit, breakfast pastries, overnight oats, skillet potatoes, sausage links, and build your own omelet.

Breakfast with the Animals programs are appropriate for 5 and up.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Every person attending (child or adult) needs to be registered. Pre-registration required.

Adults and children must both register and pay. This is not drop off program. You must register with your child to participate.

$45.00 per Participant