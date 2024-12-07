media release: Breakfast with Santa is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8–11am at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club!

Sponsored by the Northside Business Association, this annual fundraiser will offer a pancake breakfast for the whole family

Santa will be on hand to take photos with the children, and goody bags will be handed out while supplies last

Tickets: $9.00 Adults, $5.00 Children. Cash or check only.

All proceeds benefit Northside food pantries, including The River Food Pantry and Lakeview Lutheran Food Pantry. Donations of nonperishable food and hygiene items are greatly appreciated!