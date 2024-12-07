Breakfast with Santa

Seating 8:30 or 10 am, 12/7 & 14, Vilas Zoo.

media release: Come enjoy a warm and delicious breakfast and meet Santa in his workshop! Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage links, fresh fruit, donuts, hot chocolate, coffee, and orange juice. $40 per person. Children price also includes polar bear stuffed animal and polar bear bag from Santa and carousel ride after breakfast. Pre-registration required. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult.