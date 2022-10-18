RSVP for Breakfast with the Badgers

press release: Join us before the zoo opens to the public for a special Breakfast with the Animals program. Hear from our Education Instructors over breakfast in the Glacier Grille, make some special treats for the badgers, and then see how they enjoy them. Go Badgers! This program is appropriate for everyone ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.

8:00am – 9:30 am, Sunday, October 23, register by Tuesday, October 18

$40