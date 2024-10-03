Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges
to
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: OPEN’s Career Fair is dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces that celebrate diversity and amplify ALL LGBTQ+ voices. This free event for jobseekers provides a unique opportunity to connect with inclusive employers committed to professional development and equity.
Key Features:
Inclusive Employers: Meet organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion.
Resume Review: Get expert feedback to polish your resume.
Career Couture Closet: Access work attire resources from Chrysalis Closet.
Networking Opportunities: Build connections with industry leaders and peers.
Why Join Us as an Employer?
Be a part of an event that champions diversity and inclusion. By participating in the OPEN Career Fair, you’ll connect with talented professionals from the LGBTQ+ communities and demonstrate your commitment to equitable workplaces.
Booth Fees:
Nonprofits: $150 (must be a 501(c)(3) organization)
Small Businesses: $200 (under 100 employees)
Enterprise: $300 (over 100 employees)
Booth Details: Each booth includes a 6 ft table, 2 chairs, and space for 2-3 representatives. Employers should be actively hiring and provide a list of available roles, preferably with compensation details.