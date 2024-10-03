Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges

media release: OPEN’s Career Fair is dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces that celebrate diversity and amplify ALL LGBTQ+ voices. This free event for jobseekers provides a unique opportunity to connect with inclusive employers committed to professional development and equity.

Key Features:

Inclusive Employers: Meet organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

Resume Review: Get expert feedback to polish your resume.

Career Couture Closet: Access work attire resources from Chrysalis Closet.

Networking Opportunities: Build connections with industry leaders and peers.

Why Join Us as an Employer?

Be a part of an event that champions diversity and inclusion. By participating in the OPEN Career Fair, you’ll connect with talented professionals from the LGBTQ+ communities and demonstrate your commitment to equitable workplaces.

Booth Fees:

Nonprofits: $150 (must be a 501(c)(3) organization)

Small Businesses: $200 (under 100 employees)

Enterprise: $300 (over 100 employees)

Booth Details: Each booth includes a 6 ft table, 2 chairs, and space for 2-3 representatives. Employers should be actively hiring and provide a list of available roles, preferably with compensation details.

