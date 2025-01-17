Breaking Down Barriers: Police Discretion, Charging Disparities, and Racial Dynamics in Criminal Justice
The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
About the Event:
This panel discussion will examine critical issues affecting our community, including racial disparities in law enforcement, prosecutorial discretion, and the impacts on equity within Dane County’s criminal justice system.
What You'll Gain:
- Insights from leading voices in law enforcement, academia, public defense, and the judiciary.
- A deeper understanding of the systemic factors driving disparities.
- Ideas for actionable reforms to foster equity and build trust within our community.
Key Discussion Topics:
- Why are Black drivers disproportionately stopped and searched?
- How does prosecutorial discretion impact fairness?
- What reforms can address economic and racial disparities in pretrial detention?
- How can implicit biases in judicial decisions be mitigated?
Featured Panelists:
- Jack Idlas – Assistant Public Defender
- James Peterson – Chief District Judge of Wisconsin
- Douglas Maynard – Professor Emeritus of Sociology, UW-Madison
- Ken Mosley – Detective Sergeant, South District, Madison Police Department
- Lanny Glinberg – UW Professor of Prosecution, Attorney, and Member of the Federal Defenders Services Board
