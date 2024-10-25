Breaking Free: From Codependency to Empowered Relationships

media release: A powerful online session with Lori Frison, MS LPC, Psychotherapist and Certified Relationship Coach, focusing on overcoming codependency and setting healthy boundaries, particularly in the context of substance misuse.

Living Kindness is committed to creating a nurturing environment where individuals can find strength, hope, and holistic growth. These events offer a valuable opportunity for community members to connect, heal, and empower themselves and others facing similar challenges.

For more information and to register, please visit livingkindness.net or contact kindness@ livingkindness.net