Breaking Silence: LGBTQ+ Incarceration and Reentry

media release: Join JustDane as we continue our 2025 JustConversations series to explore justice!

Did you know:

LGBTQ+ people are 3 times more likely to be incarcerated than the general population; nearly one in six trans people have been incarcerated - rising to 1 in 2 for Black trans women; queer and trans people often face violence, isolation, and lack of affirming care while incarcerated - and more barriers when reentering. That’s why we’re holding space to talk about it. Invite your family, friends, and networks to this dynamic panel and community conversation!

This panel discussion and community conversation will explore the often-overlooked experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals impacted by the criminal legal system, focusing on the unique challenges faced during incarceration and reentry, and how community-driven support can lead to more equitable outcomes in Dane County.

What You'll Gain:

Firsthand insights from LGBTQ+ individuals with lived experience, local advocates, and researchers.

A deeper understanding of the systemic barriers queer and trans people face in incarceration and reentry.

Community-based ideas for building affirming, equitable support systems in Dane County.

Key Discussion Topics: