Breaking the Limits

press release: Poland | 110 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Lukasz Palkowski

The fascinating, true-life story of a drug addict who became a triathlon champion and set a world record in 1990. His story is full of incredible ups and downs, tremendous effort, and unbelievable strength. His achievements would not have been possible without two women in his life.

This screening is part of the Polish Film Festival presented in collaboration with the UW-Madison Polish Student Association.